New onion shipment arrives in Delhi as government steps up price control measures

A fresh consignment of 840 metric tons (MT) of onions, procured by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India ( NAFED ) under the Department of Consumer Affairs Price Stabilization Fund, arrived at Kishanganj Railway Station in Delhi today. The onions will be distributed across Delhi-NCR, with a majority destined for the Azadpur Mandi to boost availability in the local market.

A portion of the stock will also be sold in retail outlets at a subsidized price of Rs.35 per kilogram.

This is the second bulk shipment of onions delivered by rail to Delhi-NCR. On October 20, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) had dispatched an initial load of 1,600 MT to Kishanganj via the Kanda Express. Bulk onion transportation by rail, initiated for the first time by NAFED, offers a faster, more reliable, and cost-effective delivery method compared to traditional truck routes.

The government’s efforts has seen 4.7 lakh tons of rabi onion reserved for the price stabilization buffer this year, with releases beginning on September 5 through both retail sales and bulk market allocations. As part of this effort, over 1.4 lakh tons have already been transported to various states, with a strategic focus on stabilizing prices nationwide.

Retail chains like SAFAL, Kendriya Bhandar, and Reliance Retail have partnered with NAFED and NCCF to offer onions at the set price of Rs.35 per kilogram, ensuring affordability for consumers. State governments have also been provided with 86,500 MT for localized distribution, aiding price stability across the country.

Since September, the average retail prices of onions have seen a marked stabilization in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. The arrival of bulk onion shipments in North-eastern states is expected to further control prices, while mandi prices in Nashik have recently dropped from a peak of Rs.47 per kilogram to Rs.40 as of October 29.