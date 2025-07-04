'No deadlines, just national interest: Piyush Goyal stresses on 'win-win' FTAs as talks continue

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday reaffirmed that India refuses to be rushed into signing trade agreements under arbitrary deadlines. He stressed that any Free Trade Agreement (FTA) India pursues will be grounded in mutual benefit and national interest. Addressing reporters, Goyal said that negotiations are actively underway with several global partners, including the United States and the European Union.

“An FTA should be a win-win. India never negotiates trade deals based on deadlines. Our focus is always on fairness and what benefits the country,” he said.

Goyal noted that India is open to fair and balanced trade agreements with developed nations but will not compromise on its key priorities. Responding to questions about a possible visit to Washington D.C., he clarified that there are no immediate plans for such a trip, particularly with the Parliament session set to commence soon.