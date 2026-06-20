Not Mumbai, not Bengaluru: This tier-2 city has India’s highest consumer spending

India's Tier-2 cities are emerging as major consumption and retail hubs, according to the spending map presented in the latest retail sector analysis. The data highlights how consumer spending power, retail infrastructure, and international brand presence vary across states, offering a glimpse into the changing dynamics of India's urban economy.
As per a recent research report from Knight Frank, Chandigarh is the country's most mature tier-2 retail market in India, with the highest monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) in the country. Other states where tier-2 cities are emerging as major consumption and retail hubs are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra.
Chandigarh: India's Most Mature Tier-2 Retail Market
- Urban Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE): ₹13,425 (highest in India)
- 91% of shopping centre stock is Grade A
- Occupancy levels exceed 90%, with 58 international stores per million residents
- Leads Tier-2 cities in retail maturity and consumer spending
Karnataka: Highest Retail Space Density
- Urban MPCE: ₹8,169
- Key cities: Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi
- The highest occupied shopping centre density is at 1,521 sq ft per 1,000 residents
- One of India's strongest Tier-2 retail ecosystems
Tamil Nadu: Strong Consumer Spending Hub
- Urban MPCE: ₹8,325
- Key city: Coimbatore
- Continues to attract organised retail expansion due to high purchasing power
Kerala: International Retailers' Favourite Destination
- Urban MPCE: ₹7,834
- Key cities: Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram
- Hosts 257 international stores. Offers over 5.2 million sq ft of Grade-A shopping centre space
Maharashtra: High Potential Despite Vacancies
- Urban MPCE: ₹7,415
- Key city: Nagpur
- Home to 22 international brands. Shopping centre occupancy stands at 51%, indicating substantial growth opportunities
Punjab: Strong Spending, Rising Vacancies
- Urban MPCE: ₹7,383
- Key cities: Amritsar, Jalandhar
- Faces elevated vacancy levels in shopping centres despite healthy consumption
Andhra Pradesh: US Brands Dominate Retail Landscape
- Urban MPCE: ₹7,341
- Key city: Visakhapatnam
- Leads Tier-2 markets in US-origin brands, accounting for 77% of international labels
Gujarat: Underserved Retail Market
- Urban MPCE: ₹7,198
- Key cities: Vadodara, Surat
- Lowest retail density among Tier-2 markets at just 118 sq ft per 1,000 residents. Significant scope for future retail development
Assam: Northeast's Retail Gateway
- Urban MPCE: ₹6,913
- Key city: Guwahati
- Acts as the anchor for organised retail growth in Northeast India
Rajasthan: Jaipur Faces Retail Stock Challenges
- Urban MPCE: ₹6,640
- Retail vacancy level: 18%
- Vacancies driven largely by ageing Grade-B shopping centres