Not Mumbai, not Bengaluru: This tier-2 city has India’s highest consumer spending

India's Tier-2 cities are emerging as major consumption and retail hubs, according to the spending map presented in the latest retail sector analysis. The data highlights how consumer spending power, retail infrastructure, and international brand presence vary across states, offering a glimpse into the changing dynamics of India's urban economy.

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As per a recent research report from Knight Frank, Chandigarh is the country's most mature tier-2 retail market in India, with the highest monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) in the country. Other states where tier-2 cities are emerging as major consumption and retail hubs are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

Chandigarh: India's Most Mature Tier-2 Retail Market

Urban Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE): ₹13,425 (highest in India)

91% of shopping centre stock is Grade A

Occupancy levels exceed 90%, with 58 international stores per million residents

Leads Tier-2 cities in retail maturity and consumer spending

Karnataka: Highest Retail Space Density

Urban MPCE: ₹8,169

Key cities: Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi

The highest occupied shopping centre density is at 1,521 sq ft per 1,000 residents

One of India's strongest Tier-2 retail ecosystems

Tamil Nadu: Strong Consumer Spending Hub

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Urban MPCE: ₹8,325

Key city: Coimbatore

Continues to attract organised retail expansion due to high purchasing power

Kerala: International Retailers' Favourite Destination

Urban MPCE: ₹7,834

Key cities: Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram

Hosts 257 international stores. Offers over 5.2 million sq ft of Grade-A shopping centre space

Maharashtra: High Potential Despite Vacancies

Urban MPCE: ₹7,415

Key city: Nagpur

Home to 22 international brands. Shopping centre occupancy stands at 51%, indicating substantial growth opportunities

Punjab: Strong Spending, Rising Vacancies

Urban MPCE: ₹7,383

Key cities: Amritsar, Jalandhar

Faces elevated vacancy levels in shopping centres despite healthy consumption

Andhra Pradesh: US Brands Dominate Retail Landscape

Urban MPCE: ₹7,341

Key city: Visakhapatnam

Leads Tier-2 markets in US-origin brands, accounting for 77% of international labels

Gujarat: Underserved Retail Market

Urban MPCE: ₹7,198

Key cities: Vadodara, Surat

Lowest retail density among Tier-2 markets at just 118 sq ft per 1,000 residents. Significant scope for future retail development

Assam: Northeast's Retail Gateway

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Urban MPCE: ₹6,913

Key city: Guwahati

Acts as the anchor for organised retail growth in Northeast India

Rajasthan: Jaipur Faces Retail Stock Challenges