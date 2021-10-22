PM Modi speech highlights: PM urges Indians to buy indigenous products, support 'Made in India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday, a day after India achieved the record 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone. With this, India has also become the second country after China to reach this milestone. Besides highlighting the positives of India’s vaccination campaign, the Prime Minister also spoke about the start-up universe, new unicorns coming up in India, Made in India, Vocal for Local, the Central Vista and PM Gati Shakti Plan.
He acknowledged the role of start-ups and unicorns in generating new employment opportunities for the Indian youth while adding that experts and agencies in and outside India are optimistic about the Indian economy.
HERE ARE TOP 10 HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PRIME MINISTER'S SPEECH TODAY:
- The Prime Minister highlighted that experts and many agencies, both domestic and international, are positive about the Indian economy.
- “Today not only record investment is coming in Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth. With record investment in start-ups, record start-ups and unicorns are being made,” he said.
- During his recent address, the Prime Minister urged all Indians to buy ‘Made in India' products. Besides, he also urged citizens to turn ‘Vocal for Local’ into a mass movement just like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
- The Prime Minister bolstered the ‘Made in India’ pitch and said, “Wherever we see there is only optimism now… earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about ‘Made in India.’”
- He said that the government introduced projects such as the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to strengthen India’s economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic.
- While congratulating India on achieving the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses record, Prime Minister Modi said, “On October 21, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations. This has come about by the unified efforts of 130 crore Indians. I congratulate our citizens for this feat.” The Prime Minister also noted that 100 crore vaccine doses are not just a number but “also a reflection of the country’s capability. A new chapter in history is being created.”
- PM Modi noted that the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations achievement is “the picture of that new India, which knows how to set difficult goals and achieve them”. He further highlighted that India’s vaccination programme has originated in the ‘womb of science’ and has grown on scientific grounds.
- “Today, many people are comparing India’s vaccination program with other countries of the world. The speed with which India crossed the 100 crore mark is also being appreciated. However, one thing is often missed in this analysis is where we started from,” PM Modi said on the international appreciation for crossing the 1 billion record.
- He also backed the CoWIN platform and said that it is a “center of attraction in the world”. Modi highlighted that the indigenously made platform not only made vaccination accessible for the common man but also made the work of the healthcare personnel easier.
- PM Modi urged people to observe COVID-19 related safety protocols and not become careless in view of the festive season. “No matter how good the cover is, no matter how modern the armor is. Even if the armor is a complete guarantee of protection, weapons are not thrown while the battle is on. I request that we have to celebrate our festivals with utmost care,” PM said.