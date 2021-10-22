PM Modi speech highlights: PM urges Indians to buy indigenous products, support 'Made in India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday, a day after India achieved the record 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone. With this, India has also become the second country after China to reach this milestone. Besides highlighting the positives of India’s vaccination campaign, the Prime Minister also spoke about the start-up universe, new unicorns coming up in India, Made in India, Vocal for Local, the Central Vista and PM Gati Shakti Plan.

He acknowledged the role of start-ups and unicorns in generating new employment opportunities for the Indian youth while adding that experts and agencies in and outside India are optimistic about the Indian economy.

HERE ARE TOP 10 HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PRIME MINISTER'S SPEECH TODAY: