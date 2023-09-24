PM Modi to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains: 11 states to be connected; check routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday. These new Vande Bharat trains will connect 11 states, and will ply to religious places such as Puri, Madurai and Tirupati.

The launch of the new Vande Bharat trains will take place at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.

These nine trains will boost connectivity across Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat. The new Vande Bharat trains will not only cut down on travel time but are also expected to boost tourism and offer a world-class experience to the travellers.

The routes of the new Vande Bharat trains are as follows:

Udaipur – Jaipur

Tirunelveli – Madurai – Chennai

Hyderabad – Bengaluru

Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta)

Patna – Howrah

Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram

Rourkela – Bhubaneswar – Puri

Ranchi – Howrah

Jamnagar – Ahmedabad

The Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is expected to cut travel time by about 30 minutes, while the Tirunelveli – Madurai – Chennai Vande Bharat Express will cut down travel time by more than 2 hours. Travelling between Hyderabad – Bengaluru by the Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by more than 2.5 hours, while the Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express will shorten travel time by an hour.

Travel by the Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be faster by about 3 hours, so as travel by Rourkela – Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express. Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, and Jamnagar – Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by about 1 hour.

The Rourkela – Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express and Tirunelveli – Madurai – Chennai Vande Bharat Express will connect the religious towns of Puri and Madurai. The Vijayawada – Chennai Vande Bharat Express that will operate via Renigunta will provide connectivity to Tirupati pilgrimage centre.

Also read: Vande Bharat sleeper train and Vande Metro likely to be rolled out by next year

Also read: Indian Railways to fast-track modernisation with 800 semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train sets by 2030