Makar Sankranti 2022: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh wish nation on Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to wish Indians on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out a tweet reading, “Greetings on Makar Sankranti.” He also shared a wish in Hindi that said, “Happy Makar Sankranti to all. May this festival associated with worshipping the nature usher in health and happiness for everyone.” The Prime Minister also put out wishes for Pongal, Bhogali Bihu and Uttarayan besides Makar Sankranti.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted on the occasion, “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva. May everyone be blessed with peace, happiness and prosperity. Praying for your good health and wellbeing.”

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also wished Indians on the occasions of Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva. “Greetings to all on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva. Highlighting the unity in diversity that defines our country, these festivals underline our organic relationship with nature. May thr festivals bring prosperity and happiness to everyone,” the President of India tweeted.

Makar Sankranti is considered as an important festival among Hindus. This festival is celebrated with different names across different states – Uttarayan, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Bhogali Bihu and Paush Parva. In UP, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, this is the time for harvesting new crops and farmers also observe this day as gratitude day.

