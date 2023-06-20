PM Modi to meet Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ray Dalio, Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah on his US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is travelling on a state visit to the US, will meet around 24 people during his 3-day visit to the States. These include Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts among others. The Prime Minister will meet Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American Falguni Shah or Falu, and billionaire investor Ray Dalio among others.

Here’s a list of some luminaries from various walks of life who will meet PM Modi:

Elon Musk: Tesla founder’s meeting with Modi comes amid growing murmurs about a new Tesla factory in India. This will be the second meeting between Musk and Modi as the two met in 2015 when Modi visited a Tesla Motors factory in California.

Neil deGrasse Tyson: He is an American astrophysicist, author and science communicator. At present, Tyson is co-developing a sandbox video game-- Neil deGrasse Tyson Presents: Space Odyssey-- with Whatnot Entertainment. A sandbox video game is a video game with a gameplay element which provides players a great degree of creativity to interact with usually without a predetermined goal.

Ray Dalio: He is the founder of the one of the world’s largest and most successful hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. He has often been positive about the Indian economy, workforce, and markets.

Falguni Shah: She is an Indian-American singer who won the Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album for her album A Colourful World. Falguni Shah, also known as Falu, has also collaborated with AR Rahman for the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire.

Chandrika Tandon: She is an Indian-American businesswoman and a Grammy-nominated artist. She is the chairperson of Tandon Capital Associates, which she established in 1992. Tandon is also a member of the board of directors at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Berklee Presidential Advisory Council of the Berklee College of Music.

Paul Romer: He is an American economist and policy entrepreneur who is a University Professor in Economics at the New York University. Romer was the Chief Economist of the World Bank from 2016-2018.

Jeff Smith: He is an American cartoonist, best known for the creation of the self-published comic book series Bone. His other notable works include Shazam! The Monster Society of Evil, RASL, and Tuki Save the Humans.

Micheal Froman: He was the assistant to the President of the United States and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs until 2013. He has also served as the US Sherpa to the G7, G8, and G20 summits.

Daniel Russel: He is an American diplomat who has served as the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs from 2013-2017. While he was working at the White House, Russel was a major figure in Obama administration’s “pivot towards Asia” strategy.

Nicholas Nassim Taleb: He is a Lebanese-American essayist, mathematical statistician, former options trader, and risk analyst whose work focuses on issues of randomness, probability, and uncertainty.

Dr Peter Agre: He is an American physician, Nobel Laureate, and a molecular biologist. He got the 2003 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work regarding “discoveries concerning channels in cell membranes”.

Dr Stephen Klasko: He is author and a key figure in the US healthcare reform. Dr Klasko served as the President and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University from 2013-2021.

Elbridge Colby: Colby has served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Strategy and Force Development, wherein he was responsible for defence strategy, force development, and strategic analysis for OSD policy.

