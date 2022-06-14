PM to chair the first-ever National Conference of Chief Secretaries at Dharamshala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first-ever National Conference of Chief Secretaries at HPCA stadium at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on June 16 and 17, 2022. The main aim of this conference is to strengthen the partnership between the Centre and State Governments.

In the National Conference of Chief Secretaries over 200 people will participate in the conference, and there will be representation from the Centre and all the states/ UTs, the PMO said in a statement.

The conference, which is scheduled for three days, will mainly focus on rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States. Coming forward as Team India, the Conference will set the table for collaborative action for more significant change with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living and atmanirbharta in agriculture, or self-reliance in the field of agriculture.

The conference will also emphasise on evolution and implementation of a joint development agenda and a blueprint for unified action to achieve the goals of the common public.

Three themes specifically have been chosen for detailed discussions: (i) Implementation of the National Education Policy; (ii) Urban governance; and (iii) Crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses.

The conference's outcomes will be spoken about in the Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, where all Chief ministers and administrators will be present, the statement said.