Russia still leads, but guess who’s flooding India’s oil basket after 4 years

India’s crude oil imports from the United States surged to their highest level in over four years this October, as refiners capitalized on favorable price spreads and weaker Chinese demand, according to data from Kpler. The U.S. accounted for 12% of India’s oil imports last month, marking a key shift in sourcing strategy amid tightening U.S. sanctions on Russian energy firms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

India imported 568,000 barrels per day (bpd) of U.S. crude in October, the highest since March 2021, contributing to a total crude intake of 4.81 million bpd—up 3% from September, Kpler data showed. The spike in U.S. imports came even as Russian supplies remained steady, with 1.62 million bpd, retaining Russia’s position as India’s top supplier with a 34% share.

“India’s October crude mix clearly reflects growing diversification and opportunistic buying patterns,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst at Kpler. He attributed the U.S. uptick to economic factors such as the wide Brent–WTI spread, attractive pricing, and soft demand from China, rather than any immediate response to sanctions.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia followed Russia in India’s import basket, shipping 826,000 bpd and 669,000 bpd respectively. Imports from Brazil more than doubled, while Nigerian and UAE volumes fell.

Advertisement

Although recent U.S. sanctions on Russian firms Rosneft and Lukoil take effect from November 21, October’s Russian barrels were likely contracted well before, due to the 45–55 day shipping window. Ritolia noted that while Russian volumes remain strong for now, December loadings may drop as Indian refiners reassess their risk exposure.

Still, a complete halt in Russian imports appears unlikely. “Unless refiners themselves face direct sanctions or the Indian government imposes formal restrictions, Russian barrels will continue flowing, albeit through more complex trading routes,” Ritolia said.

Looking ahead, India is expected to lean more on crude from West Asia, Latin America, and the U.S., but high freight costs and quality trade-offs could limit the extent of substitution. The broader trend, Ritolia added, suggests India is reshaping its crude basket to balance cost, security, and geopolitical realities.