Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announces 4% hike in dearness allowance for 16 lakh govt employees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) given to state government employees. This will raise the DA from 38 per cent to 42 per cent.

In an official release on Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s Office announced that the CM had approved a 4 per cent hike for the DA, taking effect at the commencement of the new financial year on April 1st.

The new DA, sitting at 42 per cent, would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore annually to the exchequer. This move will benefit 16 lakh state government employees, pensioners, teachers and those who receive a family pension, the official release said.

Furthermore, in the future, the state government will affect a DA increase whenever the Central government does so.

The official release proclaimed that despite the persisting debts, drop in revenue due to the pandemic and the financial crisis brought about by the preceding regime, the current regime has fulfilled the promises made to government employees and teachers.

The official release stated that the DMK government had fulfilled the promises given to government employees and teachers. The government also declared that it would review the demands put forth by these government employees and teachers consistently. The new DA hike would also be on par with that of the employees of the union government.

This hike up to 42 per cent comes shortly after Stalin had raised it to 38 per cent. At the beginning of the year, Stalin had announced a hike up to 38 per cent from the previous 34, announcing the hike as a “New Year gift” for government employees and teachers. The CM said that the state would bear the cost for the welfare of its employees.

“The officials should consider it as a New Year gift and should cooperate with the state government to work for the welfare of the people,” he said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Earlier last year, in a suo moto statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin listed promises fulfilled. These included a Rs 4,000 crore Covid relief fund, a drop in milk prices by Rs 3, free bus rides and amenities granted to women, and an extension of the government insurance cover to avail Covid treatment at private hospitals.