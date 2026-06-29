'This is what a strong US-India partnership...': Sergio Gor praises JSW Steel's $500 mn investment in America

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday hailed JSW Steel's investments in the United States, describing the company's more than $500 million commitment to facilities in Ohio and Texas as an example of a strong economic partnership between the two countries.

"This is exactly what a strong U.S.-India trade partnership looks like!" Gor wrote on X. "JSW Steel's $500M+ investments in Ohio and Texas are strengthening American manufacturing, driving economic growth, and creating jobs across the United States."

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This is exactly what a strong U.S.-India trade partnership looks like! @jswsteel’s $500M+ investments in Ohio and Texas are strengthening American manufacturing, driving economic growth, and creating jobs across the United States. https://t.co/LC8TMaOGYc — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 29, 2026

Gor was responding to a post by JSW Group Director Parth Jindal, who on Friday announced the commissioning of what he described as the largest Vacuum Tank Degasser and the most modern slab caster in North America, capable of producing 12-inch slabs.

Jindal said the project was the result of more than three years of work and an investment of $165 million.

According to him, the expansion will allow JSW USA to fully meet customer requirements in North America through "100% domestically melted and manufactured steel", eliminating the need to purchase slabs from Brazil or other countries.

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He said the Mingo Junction steel mill in Ohio, which had been a shuttered facility before being revived by JSW in 2019, has now become one of the most modern slab-making facilities in North America.

Jindal also said JSW's plate and pipe mill in Baytown, Texas, is undergoing a major modernisation programme worth $110 million and is expected to be commissioned by October 1, 2026.

"Total investment by JSW in both facilities exceeds $500mn," Jindal wrote, adding that the expansion had been made possible due to the policies of US President Donald Trump's administration.

He also said he was proud that JSW had emerged as one of the largest Indian investors in the United States.