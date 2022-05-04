Those born in October most likely to become a billionaire, says research

What makes a billionaire? Money, you think, obviously. But apart from grit, hard work, determination, there is a fair amount of fate at play too – work hard as one might, such riches are beyond most. Nevertheless, there’s some news for you – good or bad, you decide. If recent research is to be believed – if you are an Aries or Libra man of 65 years, born in the US, who has studied at Harvard University, made his wealth in tech, and does not wear glasses – you have a great shot at being a billionaire!

Online betting site Time2Play examined some of the common traits of the 50 richest people to identify which traits make a billionaire.

For instance, if you are an Aries or a Libra, then you have the best chance of being a billionaire among the zodiac signs. The site found that of the 50, eight billionaires came from Aries and Libra each, while five from Leo and Scorpio, three from Aquarius, Cancer, Capricorn, Gemini, Pisces, and Virgo each, and two from Taurus. None of the billionaires were Sagittarians.

Design: Pragati Srivastava

If you want a month-wise breakup then, the highest number of billionaires, at 11, were born in October, followed by five each in August and June, four each in January, February, March, April and September, three in May, two in July and one in November. No billionaires were born in December.

Four of the 50 billionaires were born in 1957, three each in 1948, 1949, 1951, 1962, 1964, and 1971. One each was born in 1930,1938, 1940, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1980, 1983 and 1984.

Design: Pragati Srivastava

When it came to the place of birth, the US produced 19 billionaires, followed by China at 11, France with 5, Germany with 3, Japan with 2, and one each in Canada, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine and Yemen.

Hangzhou (3), Detroit (2), Newport (2) and Paris (2) produced the most number of billionaires.

Six of the world’s billionaires dropped out of university, the report added. But of the ones with degrees, four attended Harvard University, followed by Princeton University, University of Arkansas, and University of Pennsylvania that were attended by two billionaires each.

The research took into account the Forbes 2021 list of the 50 richest people.

