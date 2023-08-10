Tomatoes to be sold at Rs 70 per kg in Delhi-NCR this weekend: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said tomatoes will be sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg in Delhi-NCR this weekend as the vegetable's prices have soared in recent days.

Centre has initiated tomato imports from Nepal by removing import restrictions, said Sitharaman at Lok Sabha. "NCCF to hold sale of tomatoes in Delhi/NCR at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg this weekend," this Sitharaman.

"Procuring of tomatoes from tomato growing regions of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and also Karnataka and distribution of these through cooperative societies like NCCF, NAFED are all happening. Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan - this has already started from July 14 and this will continue. Also, in Delhi, mobile vans are distributing as outlets of NCCF and NAFED and also the Kendriya Bhandar," added Sitharaman.