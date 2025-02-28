Tuhin Kanta Pandey, known for Air India privatisation, appointed as 11th Sebi chairman. Madhabi Puri Buch's term ends on March 1

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the 11th chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), replacing Madhabi Puri Buch. Buch's 3-year-term as the SEBI chief ends on March 1, 2025.

The appointment by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet is initially for three years. Pandey, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Odisha cadre, is currently the Finance Secretary and Secretary of the Department of Revenue.

Related Articles

Pandey's leadership comes at a crucial time when the Indian markets are experiencing bearish trends due to substantial foreign institutional investor (FII) withdrawals. Since January, over ₹1 lakh crore has been pulled out by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), creating a challenging environment for the new SEBI chairman. Market analysts are closely watching how Pandey's policies might stabilise the market and restore investor confidence. His background in economics and public administration is seen as a significant advantage.

Pandey has a notable track record, having played a pivotal role in the 2025-26 Budget which provided ₹1 lakh crore in tax relief to the middle class. Additionally, he contributed to drafting a new Income Tax Bill aimed at replacing the long-standing Income Tax Act of 1961.

His previous tenure as the longest-serving Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) highlights his proficiency in managing government equity in public sector enterprises, making him well-suited for the SEBI role.

During his time at DIPAM, Pandey was instrumental in the privatisation of Air India, leading to the Tata group acquiring the airline. He also supervised the privatisation efforts for IDBI Bank, with ongoing due diligence by bidders. His strategic approach to disinvestment and privatisation reflects his ability to handle complex financial restructurings, a skill that will be essential in his new position at SEBI.

Pandey holds a Master of Arts in Economics from Punjab University and an MBA from the University of Birmingham, UK. His extensive career includes roles in both state and central governments, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of public finance and governance.