Ukraine issue to come up in talks between PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, says White House official

A White House official on Tuesday said that the Ukraine issue will come up in the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, however, said he could not comment to what degree specifically they would talk about a peace summit or a peace proposal, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for a three-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a State Dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

Kirby, on Tuesday, also said that the US welcomes the role of a third-party country involved in the Ukrainian peace process. He said that as for the role of other nations, "we have also long said we would welcome the role of a third-party country involved in a peace process, and we believe that there could be such a role for a third-party country in the peace process".

But again, in order for that role to be sustainable and to have any chance at success, it is got to start with a complete understanding of the Ukrainian perspective here and a complete and utter commitment to the UN Charter, to the idea of territorial integrity, to Ukraine's sovereignty along its internationally recognised borders, Kirby said.

Responding to a question on if the Ukraine war would be discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, Kirby said that the war in Ukraine will come up during their talks.

The White House official said that everyone wants to see this war end.

PM Modi in US:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday, met some eminent personalities soon after he landed. PM Modi met Elon Musk, investor Ray Dalio, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, mathematical statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author Robert Thurman, and economist Paul Romer.

PM Modi will lead a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters, that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

(With PTI inputs)

