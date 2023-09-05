'Vegetable prices have started moderating': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said that the vegetable prices have started moderating as predicted.

Speaking at the Delhi School of Economics Diamond Jubilee Distinguished Lecture, Governor Das said the RBI has undertaken significant measures to tackle the ongoing challenge of elevated inflation over recent years.

He further said the RBI monetary policy has to be forward-looking, which should be adopting a policy approach looking only at the rear-view mirror can lead to accidents.

Elaborating on this point, Das said the conduct of monetary policy is like driving a car on the road with potential ditches and speed bumps.

“The conduct of monetary policy is like driving a car on the road with potential ditches and speed bumps. In other words, monetary policy has to be forward looking as the rear-view mirror can lead to policy errors," Das said while delivering the Delhi School of Economics Diamond Jubilee Distinguished Lecture on Tuesday.

The central bank has been trying to contain the high inflation in the last few years. The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 250 bps since May 2022 to fight inflation. The MPC has a mandate to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent target within a tolerance band of 2-6 per cent.

The RBI has said that inflation has been easing so far this year. India's headline retail inflation rate crashed past the upper limit of the RBI's 2-6 per cent tolerance range in July and shot up to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent due to a massive increase in vegetable prices.

RBI’s FY24 inflation projection is pegged at 5.4 per cent.

Das said it is necessary for the MPC to watch the price stability and act appropriately while adding that the supply-side measures taken by the fiscal authorities are of critical importance.

He added that the MPC remains on guard to ensure second-order effects of inflation in the form of generalisation of price hike is not allowed to take hold.

“It is necessary to watch price stability and act appropriately. We are now firmly focused on the 4 per cent target,” Das said.

He added that despite hurdles and global stress, the Indian banking system remains resilient, and healthy with improved capital ratio, asset quality and profitability.

Last month, while delivering the keynote address at the Lalit Doshi Memorial Lecture, Das had said vegetable prices have started softening and will see an appreciable slowdown from September.

Das had said that the outlook for cereal prices has brightened, thanks to supply-side interventions.

He added that even though core inflation remains high, the steady easing seen in the last few months indicates that monetary policy transmission is happening.

“Looking ahead, the spike in vegetable prices in July is starting to see a correction, led by tomato prices. New arrivals of tomatoes in mandis are already softening prices, coupled with proactive supply management in the case of onions. We expect to see an appreciable slowdown in vegetable inflation from September," Das had said in August.