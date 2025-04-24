Veteran civil servant Jitendra Srivastava appointed CMD of REC

Jitendra Srivastava, IAS, has assumed charge as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of REC Limited on April 22, 2025. This follows his appointment by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on April 18.

Srivastava, an IAS officer from the Bihar Cadre (2000 Batch), takes on this role in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India, under the Ministry of Power.

Srivastava is a seasoned civil servant with over two decades of service. He has held several key administrative and leadership roles across the Government of India as well as Bihar government.

His recent role was as Joint Secretary in the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti from January 2023. Prior to this, he served as Secretary to the Government of Bihar in the Home Department and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

His career includes important assignments in sectors such as finance, power, education, public health, and infrastructure. Srivastava's understanding of grassroots governance, combined with his central level experience, positions him well to steer REC’s strategic objectives and support India's power and energy needs.

Srivastava holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from Delhi University's Hansraj College and an MBA (Finance) from Cochin University of Science and Technology.