Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held from January 10 to 12 

The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12 next year with the theme of Gateway to the Future. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 and will be attended by heads of states and global CEOs.

“In these two decades, the Summit has established Gujarat as the role model of development,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday at a roadshow organised by the Gujarat government in the lead up to the Summit.

The Summit has played a critical role in the development journey of Gujarat in the last two decades, he further said, adding that it will propel the PM’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Patel, who is in Delhi for the roadshow, also held discussions with industry chiefs including Prashant Kumar, Deputy Managing Director of LG Energy Solutions, B.K. Goenka, Chairman of Welspun Group, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa, and Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman of DCM Shriram Ltd at the event.

The themes of the seminars being held during the summit include Industry 4.0, technology and innovation, transitioning towards sustainability as well as MSMEs.

A global trade show will also be held from January 9 to 13, 2024, along with the Summit that would showcase disruptive technologies and champion service sectors.

It is estimated that about 70 per cent of the MoUs signed at previous summits have fructified and resulted in investments into the state.

Raj Kumar, Chief Secretary, Gujarat said the state is also working with NITI Aayog to develop a Vision Document for the state at 2047.

Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Mines Department SJ Haider said that a number of national and international roadshows are being planned in the run up to the Summit.

Between 2000 and 2022, as much as $55 billion of foreign direct investments have flowed into the state. Gujarat contributes 8.3 per cent of the country’s GDP, 18 per cent of the industrial output and has 11 per cent of the factories, he further said.