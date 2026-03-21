West Asia conflict: Is the Rupee headed for the 100-mark?

An inauspicious start to Samvat 2083

The Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083, which began on March 19, has so far not been too auspicious for the Indian Rupee. Just a day after the festive market holiday, trading reopened to a brutal bloodbath for the Rupee, immediately highlighting deep macroeconomic vulnerabilities in the face of a highly volatile global environment.

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The March 20 crash: Rupee in free fall

On Friday, March 20, the currency witnessed its worst single-day fall in more than four years. The rupee crashed 108 paise to settle at a staggering all-time low of 93.71 against the U.S. dollar, breaching the psychological 93 mark for the very first time.

The entire month of March has been punishing, with the Indian currency shedding 266 paise, or nearly 2% of its value since the month began, marking its steepest depreciation phase in recent history.

What is the RBI doing?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is actively intervening to prevent a chaotic free fall. The central bank has heavily utilised forward contracts and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) in offshore markets, alongside selling dollars through state-run banks.

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It is estimated that the RBI has already sold over $15 billion in March to support the currency. However, rather than reversing the trend, the central bank's strategy appears focused on ensuring a calibrated, smooth depreciation to preserve broader macroeconomic stability.

The 5 big reasons behind the plunge

Massive FII/FPI outflows: Foreign portfolio investors have been relentless sellers, withdrawing over $8.5 billion (approximately ₹80,000 crore) from Indian equities in March alone, creating severe and immediate dollar demand Surging crude oil prices: The ongoing Middle East conflict has pushed the Indian crude basket past the $156 per barrel mark - its highest level ever. Because India imports over 88% of its crude oil requirements, this directly inflates the national import bill. Geopolitical escalations: The intensifying West Asia crisis between Iran and Israel-U.S. has deeply spooked global markets, driving investors toward safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar. Widening trade deficit concerns: Chronically high energy costs paired with weak trade data have sparked fears of a ballooning current account deficit, undermining the rupee's structural resilience. Limited RBI action: The Reserve Bank of India intervened minimally to preserve reserves for growth priorities, allowing market forces to push the Rupee lower. Analysts noted reluctance for aggressive defense.

Impact on the common man, industry, and economy

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The depreciating Rupee has a severe cascading effect. For the common man, it threatens to import inflation, primarily through higher fuel prices and costlier imported electronics.

For the industry, manufacturing companies heavily dependent on raw material imports will see their profit margins squeezed, and those holding unhedged foreign currency liabilities will take direct balance sheet hits.

For the broader Indian economy, a widening trade deficit and rising inflationary pressures will likely delay the RBI’s anticipated interest rate cuts, restricting overall economic growth momentum.

The road ahead: Future outlook

The short-term outlook remains distinctly grim. Currency experts predict the rupee will continue trading with a strong negative bias as long as the West Asia conflict persists and crude oil stays on the boil. Unless geopolitical tensions de-escalate swiftly, the domestic currency may soon test further support levels around the 94 to 95 range against the dollar. Possibly even 100.