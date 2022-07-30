What newly-launched film tourism promotion policy of Rajasthan has to offer

In order to boost tourism in the state, the Rajasthan government a few days back unveiled Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2022 to promote Rajasthan as a major film Destination in India. In a bid to leverage and make maximum out of the state's rich heritage and culture, the state government came up with one of the best film tourism policy.

“Films are an effective way of promoting tourist destinations. While there is a direct spin-off of large number of cast and crew coming, the locales in the films generate huge interest among travellers,” one government official said while unveiling the policy.

The new film tourism policy, as the government says is one of the best across India offered by any state as far as incentives and support assurances are concerned. Intending to attract film producers not only from India but from internationally as well, the state came out with comprehensive and lucrative provisions under the policy.

The film tourism promotion policy unveiled last week has provisions to provide a subsidy up to Rs 2 crore for projects qualifying the laid down criteria of the policy which includes a certain threshold of production cost and uses a minimum of 15 per cent local supporting staff in production activity. In addition to the incentive of Rs 2 crore, the policy also mentioned providing an exemption from all fees and charges at all monuments and locations under forest irrigation, PWD, Local Bodies, Police and Devasthan, and all state government properties for feature film shooting.

Just to make the process hassle-free and digital, under the new policy the state government has created a digital ecosystem for getting all clearances and permission within 15 days of application. The tourism department has created a dedicated online system that will ensure necessary approval comes on time. In addition to incentives and a single window clearance system, the policy mentioned that circuit houses, dak bungalows and government-owned guest houses located in the state will be made available to film shooting crews on pre-booking basis at official rates. 50 per cent discount on accommodation at Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation and Rajasthan State Hotel Corporation properties shall be made available subject to a maximum discount of Rs 10 lakh.

The policy also talks about the availability of adequate manpower, for sustained growth of the ecosystem in the state. “The state government will coordinate with the government of India for opening of a branch of Film and Television Institute in Rajasthan,” the policy states.

The state government unveiled the film promotion policy at the Domestic Travel Mart organised by the government in Jaipur in which the state government welcomed tourists from India and abroad to enjoy the rich heritage of Rajasthan. Giving a fresh impetus to the tourism sector, the government had allocated Rs 1000 crore for tourism and out of which Rs 600 crore will be utilised for doing necessary infrastructure creation and 40 per cent will be utilised for branding and marketing.