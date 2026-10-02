Why $143.5-billion FCNR inflows may not mean abundant bank liquidity

CRR, SLR and LCR constrain lending

Banks are required to maintain portions of their incremental resources under the cash reserve ratio (CRR), statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) frameworks. This means a part of the additional deposits has to remain either with the RBI or in prescribed liquid assets rather than being deployed as fresh loans.

SBI Research therefore argues that “liquidity under the hood” is a more meaningful measure than headline deposit growth. Once these regulatory requirements are accounted for, effective liquidity creation and the potential for broader monetary expansion are considerably more muted.

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The report also highlights the impact of SNA-Sparsh and UPI on the banking system’s operating multiplier. SBI Research estimates that the multiplier is well below the RBI’s 6.15 level for 2026, partly because household and retail deposits are shifting towards financial-institution deposits, which carry a higher run-off factor.

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₹8.2 lakh crore deposit gap

The implications become more significant when projected credit growth is taken into account. SBI Research assumes 16% credit growth in FY27, equivalent to incremental credit of about ₹34 lakh crore.

Against this, the research house estimates incremental deposits of around ₹40 lakh crore, assuming 15.5% deposit growth. But after factoring in CRR, SLR and LCR requirements, as well as UPI and Sparsh, the system would require approximately ₹48.2 lakh crore of incremental deposits to support the projected credit expansion.

That leaves an estimated ₹8.2 lakh crore deposit gap even after the FCNR inflows, according to SBI Research.

The finding suggests that the record FCNR(B) mobilisation, while significant, does not necessarily translate into an equivalent expansion in banks’ lending capacity.

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Liquidity expected to normalise

SBI Research expects the liquidity position to adjust automatically as the impact of regulatory requirements works through the banking system. It sees core surplus liquidity declining from ₹13.9 lakh crore on September 15 to around ₹7 lakh crore by December-end and about ₹3.5 lakh crore by March 2027.

The report also notes that bank credit growth was running at 18.1% year-on-year for the fortnight ended September 15, while deposits grew 17.3%. This divergence reinforces the importance of deposit creation for sustaining credit expansion.

SBI Research’s assessment, therefore, is that the FCNR(B) inflows have helped banks fund recent credit growth, but the broader liquidity impact should not be judged solely by the headline rise in deposits.

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