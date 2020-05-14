scorecardresearch
Infographic: Alcohol to the rescue

With 16 crore alcohol users in India, taxes on alcohol have always been a stable source of revenue for states

Amid coronavirus lockdown, some states have imposed higher taxes on alcohol to compensate for lack of income from other sources. This Businesstoday.In infographic looks at which states are heavily dependent on excise duty on alcohol and which are the biggest consumers

Designed by Mohsin Sheikh

