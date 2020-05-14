Infographic: Alcohol to the rescue

Amid coronavirus lockdown, some states have imposed higher taxes on alcohol to compensate for lack of income from other sources. This Businesstoday.In infographic looks at which states are heavily dependent on excise duty on alcohol and which are the biggest consumers

Designed by Mohsin Sheikh

