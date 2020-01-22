scorecardresearch
Infrastructure Status Report: Highly ambitious!

Government plans to step up expenditure - totalling Rs 105 lakh crore - on infrastructure in the next five years

Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech last year announced that Rs 100 lakh crore would be invested on infrastructure over the next five years. To meet this target, the government has identified projects worth Rs 105 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at India's massive infrastructure push amid challenges.

