11 dead, over 120 suffer health issues due to heat stroke at Maharashtra govt event in Navi Mumbai

An event in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar turned tragic with the death of at least 11 people apparently due to sunstroke as the function, attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground. Meanwhile, 120 people also suffered from health-related issues at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event.

"Eleven people have died from heatstroke during Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar," Maharashtra CMO said in a statement late Sunday night.

According to ANI, people who suffered from heatstroke during the event were taken to Tata Hospital in Kharghar for medical help.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the hospital to meet the patients admitted due to heatstroke and announced that the families of the deceased would be given Rs 5 lakh and also ensured proper treatment for those who are admitted.

"Medical treatment of people under treatment due to sunstroke will be free. The state will pay from its coffers for their treatment," he said. The chief minister also urged officials to shift patients to specialised hospitals if they require more treatment.

"Lakhs of people had come for the event and it went well. It is painful to see some of them suffer. It is a very unfortunate situation which is very painful for me," he said.

He further said that a Panvel Municipal Corporation official with the rank of Deputy Municipal Commissioner has been assigned to coordinate with patients' families and medical teams and to provide timely information.

A police official told PTI that some patients were discharged after recovery, while some remain admitted in hospitals and are under observation.

The 306-acre ground, where the function was held, was packed with people and equipped with audio/video facilities for followers of Shree Sadasya (Dharmadhikari’s organisation) to witness the function.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Kapil Patil among MLAs, MLCs, and ministers were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Delhi excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 1