40-year-old IndiGo pilot dies after collapsing at boarding gate of Nagpur airport

A 40-year-old IndiGo pilot, who was going to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight, died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport on Thursday, officials said.

Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40) fell unconscious in the security hold area of the airport around 12 noon, they said.

According to the pilot's roster, he operated several sectors before coming on duty on Thursday and had 27 hours of rest too. "The said Pilot yesterday operated, two sectors Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur, which were early morning (approx between 3 am to 7 am). Thereafter, had 27 hours of rest and was scheduled for 4 sectors today with departure at 1 pm. Departure from Nagpur was to be his 1st Sector," the airline said. The incident happened shortly before he was to operate a Nagpur-Pune flight (6E135). Tthe flight took off at 1:24 pm after 14 minutes of delay from its scheduled departure.

Prima facie, he died of ''cardiac arrest following sudden unexpected loss of heart function'', said KIMS-Kingsway Hospital where he was rushed.

Aejaz Shami, spokesperson of the hospital, said their emergency team administered him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) but he did not respond.

The pilot was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, IndiGo said in a press statement. ''We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the airline said.

