Air India’s first Delhi-Kyiv flight to land at 10:15 pm; see details

National carrier Air India’s Delhi-Kyiv flight, which was the first of the three flights to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine, is all set to land in the national capital at 10:15 pm. The flight that took off from New Delhi airport today morning was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner which can accommodate more than 200 passengers.



Besides this, the national carrier will also be running two other flights on February 24 and 26. Indians in Ukraine can book flights via the Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

“Air India’s special ferry flight left for Ukraine from India today morning to bring back the Indian nationals. The Dreamliner B-787 aircraft deployed for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight,” news agency ANI report.

Air India's special ferry flight left for Ukraine from India today morning to bring back the Indian nationals. The Dreamliner B-787 aircraft deployed for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight. — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

According to the Indian embassy in Ukraine, airlines – Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways – are also operating their routine flights from Ukraine to India. Other flights from Ukraine to Delhi will run on February 25, February 27 and March 6 respectively. Ukrainian International Airlines has also announced additional flights to India for evacuation purposes, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).



For the unversed, Russian premier Vladimir Putin recognised breakaway regions in the eastern part of Ukraine -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent on Monday late night. After this, Putin ordered the deployment of troops to these breakaway regions.



As soon as this became public news, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that blocked trade and investment in parts of Ukraine recognised as independent by Russia. The executive order signed by Biden forbids any new investment, trade and financing by Americans to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. Besides, it also provides the US the authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.



(With inputs from ANI, Poulomi Saha)

