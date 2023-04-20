Amritpal Singh's wife stopped at Amritsar airport while trying to board a flight to London

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar while she was trying to flee to London on Thursday.

"She is being questioned by the Immigration department," Punjab Police source said, according to news agency ANI.

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, when the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against him and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.

The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Recently, the Punjab Police arrested a key aide of Amritpal Singh for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the absconding Khalistan sympathiser in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

Joga Singh, a resident of Ludhiana and the in-charge of a "dera" in Pilibhit, was arrested from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib after he crossed over to Punjab from Haryana, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav said, as per PTI.

He said Joga Singh provided shelter to Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh in Pilibhit and also arranged vehicles for them.

Another close aide of Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh, was also arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Papalpreet was arrested in an operation that also involved the state police's counter-intelligence wing.

