Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli launch new venture ‘Nisarga’, to foray into motorsports and entertainment IPs

Feedback

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli launch new venture ‘Nisarga’, to foray into motorsports and entertainment IPs

This new venture will work towards curating special segments in existing IPs and develop and create new platforms.

As a partner, Elite Octane will support Nisarga in executing various activities and creating new platform segments, especially in the domains of motorsports and entertainment
SUMMARY
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their first-ever foray into promoting events and experiences through their new venture, “Nisarga”
  • This new venture will work towards curating special segments in existing IPs and developing and creating new platforms
  • As a first step, Nisarga has tied up with Elite Octane, a specialist motorsports and entertainment events company

On Monday, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli unveiled their maiden venture into the realm of event promotion and experiences with the launch of "Nisarga."

Nisarga aims to specialize in the curation of unique segments within existing intellectual properties (IPs) while simultaneously creating fresh platforms. In a groundbreaking inaugural collaboration, Nisarga has joined forces with Elite Octane, a distinguished motorsports and entertainment events enterprise. This partnership positions Elite Octane as a crucial supporter, responsible for implementing a range of activities and establishing new platform segments, particularly in the motorsports and entertainment domains.

At present, the Nisarga calendar features an impressive trio of motorsport events, expos, and a music concert, all of which include innovative youth-oriented programs.

In a joint statement, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expressed their enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, "Nisarga embodies our personal and professional values and vision. Nisarga's initiatives will propagate these principles, and their impact will be evident as we embark on this journey, delivering immersive experiences that leave a lasting mark."

Leading the way at Nisarga is CEO Taha Coburn Kutay, responsible for Global Operations and Strategic Partnerships. Shivank Sidhu will oversee Strategic Marketing, Events, and Alliances, while Ankur Nigam, in the role of COO, will take charge of Finance, Legal, and Transactions.

Taha Coburn Kutay extended a warm welcome to Elite Octane, emphasising, "We are excited to unveil a robust calendar of motorsport events, crafted with the expertise gleaned from a decade of producing iconic motorsport IPs."

Ankur Nigam conveyed his excitement about these significant initiatives, articulating the goal of shaping IPs in various formats that align with Nisarga's core objectives. 

Rongom Tagore Mukerji, the Founder of Elite Octane, underscored the collaborative vision, remarking, "Our focus over the past decade has been making motorsports accessible to all. This is the driving force behind our selection of the globally renowned Drag Racing format, which is synonymous with controlled racing accessible to all. We have witnessed exceptional growth in popular EV Race Categories, and with Nisarga's support, we intend to take substantial strides towards crafting a cleaner motorsport future through targeted initiatives."

The foray of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli into event promotion through Nisarga holds promise for a future marked by exceptional experiences and dynamic partnerships.

Published on: Oct 23, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
