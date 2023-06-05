Bengal coal scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira stopped at Kolkata airport from boarding Dubai flight

TMC national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee was on Monday stopped by the immigration authorities at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata from boarding a Dubai-bound flight. Rujira was detained at the airport in connection with the Bengal coal smuggling scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also summoned Rujira and she has been called for questioning after two days. She arrived at the airport today along with her two children to catch a flight to Dubai. However, she was stopped by the immigration department and was denied boarding.

According to sources in the ED, Rujira was stopped based on an active look-out-circular issued against her, India Today reported.

In the past, Rujira Banerjee has been questioned by the central agencies in connection with a probe into a multi-crore coal pilferage scam. The investigation is linked to an FIR filed by the CBI in 2020 in a coal pilferage scam.

It is alleged that illegal mining of coal was carried out at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields' in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol in West Bengal. Investigations have hinted towards financial transactions of Rs 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people as per CBI.

The probe revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.

(With inputs from Munish Chandra Pandey, Indrajit Kundu)

