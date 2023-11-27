Bengaluru airport to end hassle of placing gadgets in plastic trays at security check: All about it

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has announced a new security procedure that eliminates the need for passengers to remove laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices from their handbags. This change is part of the airport's efforts to streamline the security process and improve passenger experience.

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) has announced that a trial run for the CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) machine at Terminal 2 (T2) will commence within the next few weeks. The new system is initially intended for domestic passengers and is expected to be fully operational in December 2023.

"The trial run for the CTX machine at T2 will begin within the next few weeks," Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of BIAL, told Moneycontrol

"KIA will be the first airport in India to begin passenger trials for the CTX machine, which will be integrated with the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) and full-body scanners," he said.

According to BIAL authorities, three full-body scanners have been deployed at T2 for a faster and more secure flying experience.

"Operators can rotate the view to examine the contents of bags, reducing the number of re-checks and physical inspections.The new system will also reduce the number of trays required per person during security screening," Raghunath said.

"This means that passengers will be able to leave their electronic items [laptops, etc.] and liquids, aerosols, and gels in their bags and go through a faster screening process. It will also shorten the processing time at security checkpoints. Removing fewer items from luggage means fewer trays, which speeds up divesting and reduces contact points, thus improving hygiene," he added.

It will also do away with the current practise of patting down passengers following a primary screening with a walk-through metal detector.

"The CTX Proof of Concept (POC) is undergoing trial at T2. The installation and integration with ATRS lanes are currently underway, and trials on passengers will begin very soon," said Raghunath.

"Advanced screening of carry-on baggage using CT and automatic explosives detection algorithms will improve security outcomes with superior 3D image quality, and CT can better identify the density of liquids," he added.

Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is designed to resemble a "terminal in a garden" and incorporates numerous green spaces and sustainable features. It was inaugurated in November 2022 and commenced domestic operations on January 15, 2023. International flight operations at T2 began on September 12, 2023.

T2 caters exclusively to international carriers, along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara. Terminal 1 (T1) handles domestic flights, including Akasa Air, Alliance Air, IndiGo (domestic), and SpiceJet.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has conducted trial runs of the CTX (Computed Tomography X-ray) machine for baggage screening, but the airport has not yet conducted passenger trials for the CTX machine integrated with Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) and full-body scanners.

