Bengaluru double murder: Ex-employee of tech firm kills MD and CEO with sword

In a ghastly incident, an ex-employee of a tech company in Bengaluru allegedly murdered the company's MD and CEO with a sword.
The alleged incident took place at the company's office in Bengaluru. The ex-employee, identified as Felix, had been terminated from the company a few months ago.
According to the police, Felix entered the office and attacked the MD and CEO of the Aeronics Internet Company, Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, with a sword. Both men died on the spot.
Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd is an internet company that was established in 2022 and it is engaged in the Information Technology sector in Bengaluru.
The former employee, Felix, who allegedly attacked them with a sword, is still at large. The police are conducting a manhunt to find him.
The victims were taken to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries and died.
The police are investigating the motive behind the murder. They believe that Felix was upset about being terminated from the company.
Watch: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO opens, GMP rises today; check price band, lot size, and IPO review, and should you subscribe?
Watch: India vs West Indies 1st Test: Rohit Sharma-led India to face Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies; India vs WI key players, Playing XI, live streaming details, venue, head-to-head records
"The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. The accused barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Both died on the way to the hospital. The attacker, Felix, is on the run. Further investigation underway," said Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North-East Bengaluru.
Going by the preliminary reports, the suspect had quit his job and launched his own business. However, it is said that the suspect harboured a deep resentment for Phanindra, who had publicly criticised his business practises.
The suspect allegedly stabbed both the MD and CEO and fled the spot.
Netizens were shocked to see the horrifying incident in India's IT capital. A Twitter user wrote, “How both together is possible?” "I feel sorry for their loss but "why" is my question,” quipped another Twitter user. "RIP! Really sad to hear! Condolences to the families of the deceased," said another Twitter user.
Watch: US military strongest in the world, check where India and Pakistan stand. Also, find out the country with the weakest military
Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni comments on Deepak Chahar at Dhoni Entertainment's ‘Let’s Get Married’ audio launch; New look of 'Thala' after 42nd birthday
Watch: Burger King introduces ‘real cheeseburger’ in Thailand with jaw-dropping amount of cheese; here's how customers reacted
Watch: Bengaluru double murder: Joker Felix, TikTok star, kills MD Phanindra Subramanya, CEO Vinu Kumar of start-up Aeronics Media with sword
Watch: Google Doodle celebrates India’s street food pani puri or gol gappa with unique game; know its relation to Mahabharat's Kunti, Draupadi
Also Read: GST Council meet: 28% GST to be levied on online gaming, horse racing, casinos
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today