Bengaluru double murder: Ex-employee of tech firm kills MD and CEO with sword

In a ghastly incident, an ex-employee of a tech company in Bengaluru allegedly murdered the company's MD and CEO with a sword.

The alleged incident took place at the company's office in Bengaluru. The ex-employee, identified as Felix, had been terminated from the company a few months ago.

According to the police, Felix entered the office and attacked the MD and CEO of the Aeronics Internet Company, Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, with a sword. Both men died on the spot.

Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd is an internet company that was established in 2022 and it is engaged in the Information Technology sector in Bengaluru.

The former employee, Felix, who allegedly attacked them with a sword, is still at large. The police are conducting a manhunt to find him.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries and died.

The police are investigating the motive behind the murder. They believe that Felix was upset about being terminated from the company.

"The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. The accused barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Both died on the way to the hospital. The attacker, Felix, is on the run. Further investigation underway," said Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North-East Bengaluru.

Double Murder in Bengaluru's @amruthahallips area MD&CEO of Aeronics media pvt Ltd- Internet company

Paneendra subramanya&Vinu kumar brutally hacked to death by their ex employee accused Felix @DCPNEBCP visited the spot & investigation is on #DoubleMurder #AmruthahalliPS pic.twitter.com/sv57yd8tQY — Pramesh Jain 🇮🇳 (@prameshjain12) July 11, 2023

Going by the preliminary reports, the suspect had quit his job and launched his own business. However, it is said that the suspect harboured a deep resentment for Phanindra, who had publicly criticised his business practises.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. The accused barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Both died on the way to the hospital. The attacker,… pic.twitter.com/qWiki9mi2c — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

The suspect allegedly stabbed both the MD and CEO and fled the spot.

Netizens were shocked to see the horrifying incident in India's IT capital. A Twitter user wrote, “How both together is possible?” "I feel sorry for their loss but "why" is my question,” quipped another Twitter user. "RIP! Really sad to hear! Condolences to the families of the deceased," said another Twitter user.

Attacked with a sword & the name is Felix. Why? — The vaccinated being (@slient_killr) July 11, 2023

How both together is possible ? — शिवोहम् ! (@Soham_I_am_That) July 11, 2023

I feel sorry for their loss but "why" is my question. — An Indian (@I_Bleed_Indian) July 11, 2023

