Bengaluru double murder: Ex-employee of tech firm kills MD and CEO with sword

Bengaluru double murder: Ex-employee of tech firm kills MD and CEO with sword

According to the police, Felix entered the office and attacked the MD and CEO of the Aeronics Internet Company, Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, with a sword. Both men died on the spot.

The police are investigating the motive behind the murder.
SUMMARY
  • The police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited respectively
  • The incident occurred at Pampa Extension in Amrithahalli, where Aironics was functioning from a house converted into an office building
  • According to the police, the accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics who had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business

In a ghastly incident, an ex-employee of a tech company in Bengaluru allegedly murdered the company's MD and CEO with a sword.

The alleged incident took place at the company's office in Bengaluru. The ex-employee, identified as Felix, had been terminated from the company a few months ago.

According to the police, Felix entered the office and attacked the MD and CEO of the Aeronics Internet Company, Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, with a sword. Both men died on the spot.

Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd is an internet company that was established in 2022 and it is engaged in the Information Technology sector in Bengaluru.

The former employee, Felix, who allegedly attacked them with a sword, is still at large. The police are conducting a manhunt to find him.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries and died.

The police are investigating the motive behind the murder. They believe that Felix was upset about being terminated from the company.

"The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. The accused barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Both died on the way to the hospital. The attacker, Felix, is on the run. Further investigation underway," said Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North-East Bengaluru.

Going by the preliminary reports, the suspect had quit his job and launched his own business. However, it is said that the suspect harboured a deep resentment for Phanindra, who had publicly criticised his business practises.

The suspect allegedly stabbed both the MD and CEO and fled the spot.

Netizens were shocked to see the horrifying incident in India's IT capital. A Twitter user wrote, “How both together is possible?” "I feel sorry for their loss but "why" is my question,” quipped another Twitter user. "RIP! Really sad to hear! Condolences to  the families of the deceased," said another Twitter user.

Published on: Jul 11, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
