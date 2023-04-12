Bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport; search is underway

On Wednesday, an anonymous caller gave a bomb threat to the Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna. Right after the call, a bomb disposal squad reached the site and is presently searching the airport premises. The authorities received the call at around 10:47 am in the morning.
As per India Today, flights are operating without any disruptions as the bomb disposal squad carries out its search operation on the site.
(Further details awaited)
Also Watch: Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto to beat traffic; shares her 'wonderful experience'
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today