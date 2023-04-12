scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport; search is underway

Feedback

Bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport; search is underway

As per India Today, flights are operating without any disruptions as the bomb disposal squad carries out its search operation on the site.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
As per India Today, flights are operating without any disruptions as the bomb disposal squad carries out its search operation on the site (Screengrab) As per India Today, flights are operating without any disruptions as the bomb disposal squad carries out its search operation on the site (Screengrab)

On Wednesday, an anonymous caller gave a bomb threat to the Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna. Right after the call, a bomb disposal squad reached the site and is presently searching the airport premises. The authorities received the call at around 10:47 am in the morning.

As per India Today, flights are operating without any disruptions as the bomb disposal squad carries out its search operation on the site.

(Further details awaited)

Also Watch: Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto to beat traffic; shares her 'wonderful experience'

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement