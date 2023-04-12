Bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport; search is underway

On Wednesday, an anonymous caller gave a bomb threat to the Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna. Right after the call, a bomb disposal squad reached the site and is presently searching the airport premises. The authorities received the call at around 10:47 am in the morning.

#WATCH | Search operation underway by bomb squad team at Bihar's Patna airport after a bomb threat call was received here. pic.twitter.com/HajtWw96L5 April 12, 2023

As per India Today, flights are operating without any disruptions as the bomb disposal squad carries out its search operation on the site.

(Further details awaited)

Also Watch: Hema Malini takes Mumbai metro, auto to beat traffic; shares her 'wonderful experience'