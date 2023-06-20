Building collapses as people watch Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, 8 injured; watch video

Eight people were injured on Tuesday after a two-storey building collapsed during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad.

A video was captured that showed a portion of the building collapsing on local residents who were observing the procession.

Eight people were injured after the balcony of a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday in Gujarat. The incident took place during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad's Dariyapur. The eight injured people escaped the collapse with minor scratches.



The 146th Rath Yatra, a significant religious event, attracted a multitude of devotees who gathered along the 18-kilometer route to witness the grand procession and catch a glimpse of the deity.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the symbolic ritual of "Pahind Vidhi" in the morning, symbolising the act of clearing the way for the chariots using a golden broom.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the early morning "mangala aarti" at the temple, describing the Yatra as a confluence of faith and devotion and expressing his profound experience of the Lord's darshan.

Amid tight security, the Rath Yatra procession included numerous elephants, camels pulling carts, and trucks adorned with devotional tableaux.

The procession received an enthusiastic response from the densely packed crowds that lined the roads on both sides.

