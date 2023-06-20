scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Building collapses as people watch Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, 8 injured; watch video

Building collapses as people watch Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, 8 injured; watch video

Amid tight security, the Rath Yatra procession included numerous elephants, camels pulling carts, and trucks adorned with devotional tableaux

Building collapses during Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, leaves 8 injured Building collapses during Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, leaves 8 injured

Eight people were injured on Tuesday after a two-storey building collapsed during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad.

A video was captured that showed a portion of the building collapsing on local residents who were observing the procession.

The 146th Rath Yatra, a significant religious event, attracted a multitude of devotees who gathered along the 18-kilometer route to witness the grand procession and catch a glimpse of the deity.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the symbolic ritual of "Pahind Vidhi" in the morning, symbolising the act of clearing the way for the chariots using a golden broom.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the early morning "mangala aarti" at the temple, describing the Yatra as a confluence of faith and devotion and expressing his profound experience of the Lord's darshan.

Amid tight security, the Rath Yatra procession included numerous elephants, camels pulling carts, and trucks adorned with devotional tableaux.

The procession received an enthusiastic response from the densely packed crowds that lined the roads on both sides.

( With PTI inputs)

Published on: Jun 20, 2023, 7:37 PM IST
