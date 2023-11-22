Can pre-engineered building construction help reduce air pollution in Delhi?

Every winter when air quality enters the severe category (AQI 401-450) in New Delhi and its surroundings, restrictions are imposed on non-essential construction. Earlier this month, on November 2, the pollution control panel at the Centre prohibited non-essential construction activities in Delhi-NCR, as the air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category. This is because traditional construction methods significantly contribute to air pollution.

Nikhil Bothra, Director, EPACK Prefab, a company offering sustainable and smart building solutions, tells Business Today, “Traditional construction significantly contributes to city pollution, with approximately 30% of air pollution in Delhi attributed to dust from construction sites. On a global scale, the construction sector is responsible for 25% to 40% of carbon emissions. Basically addition of PM2.5 particulates in environment worsens the situation.”

Since construction activities are a major source of air pollution and PM2.5 in Delhi, this ban is looked upon as a preventive measure to improve air quality and protect public health during times of heightened pollution levels.

Helping explain the impact of the ban, Bothra states, “A one-month construction ban typically leads to project delays of at least two to three months, increasing project costs and disrupting builder-client commitments. This also affects the livelihood of construction workers, as a substantial portion of the unskilled labour force in the country depends on this sector. Construction ban can hit around 400,000 residential units in Delhi NCR with few other commercial projects.”

While construction bans provide short-term relief, it has become necessary to focus on implementing long-term greener practices within the construction sector and adopting technologies and policies that reduce carbon emissions overall. For instance, a widespread adoption of pre-engineered buildings can be an effective solution to reduce emissions and pollution from construction materials. “PEBs offer several environmental benefits, including reduced material waste, energy efficiency, quicker construction, reusability of components, lower transportation emissions, and reduced on-site air pollution. Their off-site manufacturing and assembly minimize waste and on-site construction activities, resulting in a more eco-friendly building process by curbing PM 2.5 particles,” adds Bothra.

As PEB construction can be termed as dust free construction, sectors like real estate, railways, and airlines can benefit immensely from the use of prefabricated materials for infrastructure development as that will lead to faster execution of projects say industry experts.

Prefabricated building construction offers a sustainable alternative to traditional methods, significantly reducing environmental impact. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that traditional construction generates 23% of air pollution and 40% of drinking water pollution, whereas prefabricated construction cuts energy consumption by 67%. Waste reduction is notable, with traditional methods wasting around 30% of building materials, while prefabrication lowers this to 1.8%, according to the Waste & Resources Action Program (WRAP).

Additionally, prefabricated buildings are highly recyclable, fostering reusability for future projects. With construction primarily conducted offsite in controlled environments, noise pollution is minimized, benefiting workers and neighbouring communities. In terms of carbon emissions, studies by MDPI and the Modular Building Institute reveal an 86 kg per square meter reduction and up to 45% less carbon emitted, respectively, compared to traditional construction.

