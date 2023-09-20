Canadian singer Shubh's Mumbai concert cancelled amid Khalistan controversy

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Canada-based Punjabi singer and rapper Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh’s Mumbai concert, has been called off, said BookMyShow on Wednesday (September 20). 

Recently, as tension between India and Canada flared up over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the singer is facing severe backlash after he showed his support to the Khalistani group in a social media post.

BookMyShow released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Singer Shubneet Singh's Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refunds will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction.”

During a three-month-long visit, the 26-year-old singer was supposed to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25. The singer was later set to perform in 11 other cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more.

Previously, on Tuesday (September 19), Headphone giant boAt chose to step down from their sponsorship of Shubh’s Mumbai tour, which now has been cancelled.

BoAt released a statement on X and wrote, "At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour.”

These updates came two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a “potential link” between "agents of the Indian government" and the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

The youth wing of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), demanded the cancellation of Shubh's tour and his India concerts over the allegations that he is a Khalistani sympathiser. Amid the increasing tensions between India and Canada, there is massive outrage against Shubh for sharing a distorted map of India. 

Allegedly, the 26-year-old posted a picture of  India's distorted map that did not show Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and the north-east as part of Indian territory.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has unfollowed Shubh on the social media platform Instagram.

Today, reports of the Canadian government working “very closely” with the US intelligence t investigate Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing came in. On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that domestic intelligence agencies were “actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

Published on: Sep 20, 2023, 5:48 PM IST
