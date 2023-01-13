Car Horror: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops for negligence 

The Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 policemen for negligence who were on PCR and picket duty on the route where a 20-year-old woman was killed after being hit and dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Following a report on the accident submitted by an inquiry committee led by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed Delhi Police to suspend all personnel deployed along the route on Thursday.

"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and one constable have been suspended. Six were assigned to PCR and five to picket duty.

The Home Minister gave the Delhi top cop the order to suspend the police officers with immediate effect after Special Commissioner Shalini Singh of the Delhi Police found them guilty. The ministry also requested that murder charges be included in the First Information Report, or FIR.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit and dragged for 12 kilometres by a car.

As the case drew widespread condemnation and outrage, forensic experts from Gujarat were summoned to collect evidence and samples from the scene.

According to Delhi Police, a team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University is visiting at the request of DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh, who is investigating the case.

Police detained Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal on January 1 alone. Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna were later detained for allegedly protecting the accused.

The accused initially claimed they didn't hear the woman was trapped under their car because the windows were down and loud music was playing inside. According to police sources, they later admitted that they knew the woman was trapped under the car but did not stop out of fear.



Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident, according to police.

