Delhi accident updates: Owner of Baleno arrested; there were 4 men in the car, not 5

The Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the Baleno car that was involved in the accident of Anjali Singh. Ashutosh, whose car was driven by the accused when they hit Anjali’s scooter and dragged her along for several kilometres that led to her death, was arrested on Friday. Ashutosh has been arrested for giving false information to the police and trying to cover up the indecent. The men who were in the car during the accident are under police custody.

Meanwhile, search is on for the seventh accused, Ankush.

Unlike what was earlier claimed by the accused, it was not Deepak Khanna who was driving the car but Amit Khanna. Deepak, who was at home when the accident took place, had taken the blame as Amit was driving without a licence, as per the police.

It is now learnt that unlike what was earlier believed, there were four men in the car, and not five.

Deepak Khanna, who also has been apprehended by the police with the others, was not in the car. CCTV footage show the man talking on the phone and pacing up and down outside his home after the incident took place. He was allegedly on the phone with the men in his car, talking about what had happened and discussing ways to cover the crime up.

The car apparently took several U-turns to shake off the body stuck under the chassis of the car. After the body was eventually dislodged, the accused parked the car outside Ashutosh’s residence and fled in an autorickshaw.

At the time of the accident, Anjali’s friend Nidhi was also present at the scene. However, Nidhi walked back home and did not report the incident. She was eventually found by the police, after which she revealed all the details.

Anjali and Nidhi were on their scooter on New Year’s when the Baleno car with the four drunk men hit the scooty. Anjali got stuck under the car and was dragged for 12-14 kilometres. Her body was found in the middle of the road with no clothes on by the police.

