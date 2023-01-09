Delhi car horror: Theft reported at deceased Anjali Singh's house; family alleges friend Nidhi's role

On Monday, a theft was reported from the house of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old woman who died in Kanjhawala area of the national capital after being dragged by a car for about 12 kilometres.

As per a report, family members of Anjali claimed that thieves broke open the lock of their house at Karan Vihar and among the items that were stolen included an LCD TV. They also alleged that Anjali's friend Nidhi was behind the theft.

"Our neighbours first informed us about the theft at 7:30 am in the morning. When we came here, we found the lock to be broken. The LCD TV and other household items, stacked under the bed were missing. The television is new," Anjali's sister told ANI.

While, another family member questioned the role of Delhi Police. "Why were there no police yesterday in front of the house? Police had been there for the last 8 days but yesterday no one was there. We feel Nidhi is behind the theft," the family member said.

As per the police, investigation is currently underway.

Earlier, the mother of Delhi based Anjali Singh refuted the claims of the deceased's friend Nidhi, saying her daughter never consumed alcohol. Her mother also said that she had never seen Nidhi with her daughter, nor had the woman visited their home, according to a report by India Today.

She further accused Nidhi of being part of a conspiracy. “I never seen or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. If she was my daughter’s friend, how could she leave her and run away? This is a well thought out conspiracy. Nidhi may also be involved in this. This should be thoroughly investigated,” she said.

Anjali's paternal uncle Prem also cast doubt over statements made by Nidhi to the media. He condemned Anjali’s friend for fleeing the scene of the accident and not reporting the matter to the police right away.

Anjali Singh's friend Nidhi, who was with her at the time of the accident, said that the 20-year-old was screaming for help when she was dragged along the car. The friend told the police that she felt hopeless and walked home. She also said that Anjali was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

Meanwhile, the suspects in the Delhi Kanjhawala hit-and-run case told the police they were aware that a woman was trapped under a car but kept driving the car as they were afraid.

