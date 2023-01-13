Delhi car horror: Action against police personnel to be initiated today

The Delhi Police said that the action against the negligent police personnel in the Kanjhawala death case, where 20-year-old Anjali Singh died after being dragged by a car, would be initiated on Friday.

Taking cognizance of a detailed Delhi Police report on the case, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended suspending police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets, said officials, as per news agency ANI.

These police personnel were on duty at the time of the incident.

The MHA has directed the Delhi Police to take disciplinary action against the police personnel who were on duty in the three Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans of Delhi Police and at the two police pickets.

Singh was killed on New Year’s after her scooty was hit by a Baleno car with five men in it. Her leg got stuck in the axle of the car and she was dragged for some 12-14 kilometres.

A report by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) revealed that the 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged by a car for 12 kms, was stuck onto the front wheel of the vehicle.

Recently, a theft was also reported from the house of Anjali Singh, where family members had claimed that thieves broke open the lock of their house at Karan Vihar and among the items that were stolen included an LCD TV. They also alleged that Anjali's friend Nidhi was behind the theft.

"Our neighbours first informed us about the theft at 7:30 am in the morning. When we came here, we found the lock to be broken. The LCD TV and other household items, stacked under the bed were missing. The television is new," Anjali's sister told ANI.

Earlier, the mother of Delhi based Anjali Singh refuted the claims of the deceased's friend Nidhi, saying her daughter never consumed alcohol. Her mother also said that she had never seen Nidhi with her daughter, nor had the woman visited their home, according to a report by India Today.

She further accused Nidhi of being part of a conspiracy. “I never seen or heard of Nidhi. She never visited our home. If she was my daughter’s friend, how could she leave her and run away? This is a well thought out conspiracy. Nidhi may also be involved in this. This should be thoroughly investigated,” she said.

Anjali's paternal uncle Prem also cast doubt over statements made by Nidhi to the media. He condemned Anjali’s friend for fleeing the scene of the accident and not reporting the matter to the police right away.