Chennai rains: Air India extends one-time waiver for passengers till Dec 5

In view of inclement weather in Chennai, Air India on Tuesday announced extension of the one-time waiver of rescheduling/cancellation charges for passengers travelling to and from Chennai till December 5, 2023.

"Important Announcement for Passengers travelling to and from Chennai: Air India has extended the one-time waiver of rescheduling/cancellation charges till 5th December 2023. For more information, passengers are requested to contact our 24×7 Customer Contact team on these numbers: 0124 264 1407, 020-26231407, 1860 233 1407," said Air India in a post on X platform.

Heavy rain halted the capital city of Tamil Nadu's life yesterday as Cyclone Michaung hit the city, and over a thousand flights connecting Chennai have been cancelled since then. IndiGo alone had to cancel 550 flights across India after the airport was shut down due to the massive impact of heavy rain yesterday in the area. At the same time, Vistara and Air India suspended at least 10 and 16 flights from Chennai, respectively.

Even though IndiGo resumed its flights from Chennai around noon today, the airline said they cancelled 60 flights today as well. Vistara Airlines has also resumed operations to and from Chennai.

The official toll of deaths due to rains rose to seven, as fishing boats and farm tractors were used to rescue people stranded in waterlogged areas in and around the city on Tuesday. The city and adjoining districts were battered by incessant rains on Monday as severe cyclonic storm Michaung loomed over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

There was respite from rains in most parts of Chennai since Tuesday morning giving time to officials to focus on rescue and relief efforts in rain affected areas.

While power supply was being restored in phases within Chennai, residents in areas including parts of suburban Tambaram, Ashok Nagar, Kattupakkam and Perungudi complained that there was no sign of power restoration despite rains having stopped for several hours.