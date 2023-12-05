Cyclone Michaung latest updates: Chennai Airport resumes operations; 8 people dead so far

Cyclone Michaung updates: The Chennai airport on Tuesday resumed its flight services after being shut for almost a day due to heavy rains caused by severe cyclonic storm Michaung. The Chennai Airport team has been advisd to ensure proper upkeep of terminals, traffic management, availability of trollies and other passenger facilities.

The airport was closed till 09:00 am on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall and winds triggered by Cyclone Michaung. Before this, the flight operations at the airport were suspended till 11 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, eight people have lost their lives in Chennai so far due to heavy rains triggered by the severe cyclonic storm. The severe cyclonic storm ushered in heavy rainshowers at many places across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry over the last few days.

Not only this, heavy downpour also led to massive flooding across the state. The rainfall also uprooted trees, walls and electric poles. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences to those who lost their lives due to the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Gandhi said in his post on X formerly Twitter, "Distressed by the news of the destruction and deaths caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. As the cyclone advances, I urge Congress leaders and workers of TN, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, to extend all possible support to their government’s relief and rescue efforts."

Cylone Michaung, which formed over the Bay of Bengal and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, is likely to cross the south Andhra coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam around noon today. The severe cyclonic storm is expected to be accompanied by winds gusting upto a speed of 90-100 kmph.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the state. Light to moderate rains with thunderstorm and lightning are expected at one or two places over the southern state on Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts of the state on the same day.

Thunderstorm and lightning are also expected at one or two places over the state on the same day, the weather office said in its forecast. Not only this, the Met Department also issued a fishermen warning for north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and other adjoining areas for Tuesday and Wednesday.

For Tuesday, the weather office said that fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till December 6. Till December 6, the Met Department said that fishermen are advised not to venture into the westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh coast as well as northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha coast.

