CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 7,000 bonus for Delhi govt employees ahead of Diwali

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a special Rs 7,000 monetary bonus for government employees, coinciding with the ongoing festive season. This one-time bonus will be disbursed to non-gazetted Group B and Group C employees serving under the Delhi government.

In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), CM Kejriwal highlighted the vital contributions of the non-gazetted Group B and Group C employees in delivering essential public services. He stated, "We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56 crores will be spent to provide this bonus."

Kejriwal emphasised his government's commitment to improving the lives of its employees and expressed the intention to continue such efforts in the future.

As the festive season unfolds, employees across the region eagerly await the offerings from their employers, and Delhi government employees are no exception.

In a separate endeavor to address the alarming surge in pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Kejriwal has convened a high-level meeting involving Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials at the Delhi Secretariat. The objective of this meeting is to formulate effective strategies for controlling and combatting the escalating air pollution crisis in the region. It also involves overseeing the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address this growing issue.

Currently, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) falls into the 'severe' category, with a recorded AQI of 471 this morning. An AQI between 400 and 500 is considered harmful to the health of the general population and particularly perilous for individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

