Collaboration between media companies is the best way forward: Paul Thomas at DNPA Dialogue

The digital media ecosystem is now the foundation of a connected world amid massive surge in internet and mobile connectivity. Online gaming, streaming services, and shopping are becoming increasingly popular, which is proof of this.

Discussing the challenges and opportunities in the digital space, experts at DNPA on November 25 emphasised the role of competition authorities in resolving disputes between tech firms and news organisations regarding revenue-sharing and transparency.

Paul Thomas, Managing Director of Star News Group, said collaboration between media companies is the best road ahead in improving the platform-publisher relationship. “Collaboration between them is vitally important. You have to hold your nerve, stick together, and have a stronger voice. All over the world, publishers should learn from our experiences.”

While underlining the timeliness of such dialogues, Tanmay Maheshwari, Managing Director of Amar Ujala and Chairman of the DNPA said: “We know that we have to coexist with Big Tech, but at the same time, we can’t ignore some of the limitations in the digital news ecosystem. Hence, the DNPA Dialogues. The intent and purpose is to create awareness of what’s right and how things can be made better.”

Thought leaders and information seekers from a variety of professions, communities, institutions, and industries, including lawyers and law schools, academia and media schools, technology players, policy makers & regulatory agencies, the cream of the Indian media leadership from DNPA members, Big 4 & other think tanks, journalists & writers, various industry & business chambers, media associations and bodies, advertisers, among others, participated in the dialogue.

The next edition of the Dialogues will be hosted on December 9.

