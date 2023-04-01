Commercial LPG cylinder price cut down by Rs 92 in Delhi. Check new rates here 

The government has revised the prices of LPG gas cylinders yet again. The rate of commercial gas cylinders has been slashed by nearly Rs 92 on Saturday, which is the first day of the fiscal year 2023-24. The price of a commercial gas cylinder in Delhi is Rs 2028, and in Mumbai, it is Rs 1,980. In the last one year, the rates of commercial gas cylinders have been reduced by Rs 225 only in Delhi. However, the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders is the same.

In March, the Centre raised the prices of domestic cooking gas by Rs 50. Last year, the rate of domestic LPG cylinders was revised four times. In January this year, the price of commercial cylinders was increased by Rs 25, costing Rs 1,768 in Delhi. The LPG prices in India are determined by state-run oil companies and are revised every month. Domestic cooking gas costs vary from state to state due to local taxes.

Revised rate for commercial gas cylinders (April 1 2023)

City 19 kg Indane gas cylinder price

Delhi Rs 2,028

Kolkata Rs 2,132

Mumbai Rs 1,980

Chennai Rs 2,192.50

Prices of domestic gas cylinders (April 1 2023)

Srinagar: Rs 1,219

Delhi: Rs 1,103

Patna: 1,202

Leh: Rs 1,340

Aizawl: Rs 1,255

Andaman: Rs 1,179

Ahmedabad: Rs 1110

Bhopal: Rs 1118.5

Jaipur: Rs 1116.5

Bangalore: Rs 1115.5

Mumbai: Rs 1112.5

Kanyakumari: Rs 1187

Ranchi: Rs 1160.5

Shimla: Rs 1147.5

Dibrugarh: Rs 1145

Lucknow: Rs 1140.5

Udaipur: Rs 1132.5

Indore: Rs 1131

Kolkata: Rs 1129

Dehradun: Rs 1122

Visakhapatnam: Rs 1111

Chennai: Rs 1118.5

Agra: Rs 1115.5

Chandigarh: Rs 1112.5

Recently, Union minister Anurag Thakur said that 9.59 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme will get a subsidy of Rs 200 on every 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder annually.

All households are eligible for 12 subsidised domestic LPG cylinders, with any additional ones to be bought at market price.

