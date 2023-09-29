'Strictest action will be taken': I&B Ministry orders probe into Tamil actor Vishal’s corruption allegations against CBFC

The central government on Friday ordered an inquiry into allegations of corruption at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) following claims by Tamil actor Vishal. Vishal had alleged that he paid Rs 6.5 lakh to CBFC officials to clear his film ‘Mark Antony’.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry rushed a senior officer to Mumbai in just 24 hours ‘to conduct the inquiry today itself.’ The ministry also issued a statement on X saying that it takes all allegations of corruption seriously and that it is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in the film certification process.

"Government has zero tolerance for corruption and the strictest action will be taken against anyone involved. A senior officer from... has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself," Information & Broadcasting Ministry wrote on X.

The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate.



The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 29, 2023

In a video on X, Vishal, who is also the President of the Tamil Film Producers Council, addressed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6 p.m. on September 28. In the accompanying post, he identified two members of the censor board and provided information about online bank transfers.

Vishal further claimed that he had transferred Rs 3 lakh to the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) account of M Rajan and an additional amount of Rs 3.5 lakh to a Kotak Mahindra Bank account owned by Jeeja Ramdas. Both the mentioned accounts are reportedly based in Mumbai.

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023

"Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine... but not in real life... can't digest. Especially in government offices. And, even worse, happening in CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay Rs 6.5 lakhs for my film 'Mark Antony' (Hindi version). Two transactions... Rs 3 lakhs for screening and Rs 3.5 lakhs for certificate," Vishal wrote on X.

"Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator... .coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers."

"NOT HAPPENING. My hard-earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB"

#WATCH | On actor Vishal's allegations, former CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani says, "It is true that the producer himself has said that he has paid the bribe... This is old practice... He has exposed the CBFC very well...When this(Central) government was formed, we heard 'Na… pic.twitter.com/ECFHyGBfu7 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

Mark Antony is a science fiction action-comedy film which was released on September 15, 2023. It is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar under Mini Studio. The movie stars Vishal and S J Suryah in dual roles.

The film follows the story of two gangsters named Mark Antony (Vishal and S J Suryah), who discover a time-traveling phone. They use the phone to their advantage, but soon get caught up in a complex web of time travel and danger.

Also Read: Karnataka Bandh: 44 flights cancelled; passengers create ruckus at KIA