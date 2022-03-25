Current India-China situation a 'Work in Progress': Jaishankar after meeting Yi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi where they discussed a broad-and-broad substantive agenda "in an open and candid manner," along with bilateral relations that have been disturbed "as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020."

Addressing the media after the meeting, which went on for about three hours, Jaishankar said that with regards to India-China relations covering the eastern Ladakh row, the current situation is a 'Work in Progress', adding that it is "obviously, at a slower pace than desirable." This needs to be taken forwards since completion of the disengagement (at LAC) is necessary for disengagement," Jaishankar further added.

On the progress of India-China relationships post the meeting, Jaishankar said, "No, our relationship (with China at present) is not normal, given the presence of a large number of troops in contravention of the 1993-96 agreements."

The Indian foreign minister also said that the occasion provided an opportunity to exchange views on major international issues, including Afghanistan and Ukraine.

"So far as Afghanistan is concerned, India's policy is guided by the UN Security Council Resolution 2593. On Ukraine, we discussed our respective approaches & perspective but agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority," Jaishankar informed.

"I also took up strongly the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven't been allowed to return citing COVID restrictions. We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves future of many young people," Jaishankar said, adding that Yi assured him that he would speak to the relevant authorities on his return on this matter. "He also recognised the particular concerns that medical students have in this difficult situation."

The EAM also added that there was no discussion on Quad meet with Chinese Foreign Minister.

Ahead of talks with Jaishankar, Wang met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, where he was told by visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that there has to be "early and complete disengagement" in border areas for Indo-China ties to move forward.

Doval and Wang held a lengthy telephonic conversation in July 2020 and the talks focused on bringing down tension in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar and Wang have met in Moscow and Tajik capital Dushanbe on the sidelines of multilateral events in the last one-and-a-half years. But this is the first high-level visit between India and China after their ties came under severe strain following the border standoff in eastern Ladakh nearly two years ago.