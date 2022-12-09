Cyclone Mandous update: Cyclone to cross Puducherry and Sriharikota by tonight or early morning tomorrow, says IMD

Cyclone Mandous is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram with a maximum wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight today or tomorrow early morning, said IMD on Friday.

"All precautionary measures have been taken by government and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation. Government will ensure protection of the people. District-wise monitoring of the cyclone is being done. I request people to follow government orders and cooperate with us," said Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.

In view of Cyclone Mandous, Chennai Division of Southern Railway has announced that suburban trains in Chennai may be cancelled/rescheduled if necessary to prevent untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, devotees visiting Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Friday faced several problems ranging from hampered darshan to difficulty in reaching hotels as heavy rain battered the city under the influence of Cyclone Mandous. As per reports, the low lying areas of the Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels.