Defence Acquisition Council approves proposal to buy 26 Rafale jets, 3 Scorpene submarines

The Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday gave the approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy. These include 22 single-seated Rafale marine aircraft, and four twin-seater trainer versions, reported India Today.

Furthermore, it also gave nod for three additional Scorpene class submarines to be bought for the Indian navy. As per the report, the deals are expected to be worth around Rs 90,000 crore. The three Scorpene class submarines will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

"The DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft along with associated ancillary equipment, weapons, simulator, spares, documentation, crew training and logistic support for the Indian Navy from the French Government based on Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA)," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It further added that the procurement of additional submarines, with higher indigenous content, will not only help in maintaining required force level and operational readiness of the Indian Navy, but also create significant employment opportunities in the domestic sector.

Reportedly, the deals are likely to be signed during PM Modi's visit to France, for which he left India today morning. On Tuesday, PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. He will be the guest of honour at the French Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion, the PM said.

The ageing fleet of India's Russian-made platforms, Moscow's inability to perform maintenance work, and delays in India's indigenous manufacturing plans for parallel platforms have necessitated the two new defence deals, Reuters reported.

India has relied on French fighter jets for four decades now. Much before buying Rafale in 2015, India bought Mirage jets in 1980s, which still comprise two squadrons of the air force.

In 2005, India bought six Scorpene-class diesel submarines from France for 188 billion rupees ($2.29 billion), the last of which will be commissioned next year.

