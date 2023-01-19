Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal allegedly molested, dragged by inebriated driver outside AIIMS

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she was molested and dragged by an inebriated man after her hand got stuck in his car's window. The DCW chief alleged that she was dragged for 10-15 metres opposite AIIMS in the national capital in the early hours of this morning.

"Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi. A car driver molested me in an inebriated condition and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the car window and dragged me. God saved life. If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation," she tweeted on Thursday.

The incident took place around 3 am on Thursday.

As per the police, the accused, identified as Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up the glass window when Maliwal was reprimanding him for asking her to sit in his car. Chandra was in an inebriated state and has been arrested by the police.

Speaking to ANI, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary stated that according to Maliwal she was with her team outside the All India Institute odf Medical Sciences at around 2:45 am when the accused Harish Chandra who appeared to be in a drunk state approached her.

The DCW chief in her complaint alleged that the man made "indecent gestures" at her.

The police official said that a PCR call was received at around 3:12 am and a police team reached the spot at around 3: 20 am.

(DCW chief)Swati Maliwal,dragged by car for 10-15 meters,at around 3.11 am opp AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in car's window as driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/fZh5GXhbIP — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

A few days back, 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed on new year's night in Delhi after being dragged for about 12 kms. The vehicle made multiple U-turns in Delhi's Kanjhawala area and the woman was dragged by the speeding car from Sultanpuri.

She was hit by a Baleno car with five men in it, after which she got stuck onto the left front wheel of the car as per a report by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Singh's autopsy report revealed that she had multiple external injuries and her brain matter was missing.