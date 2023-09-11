scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage and use of firecrackers to curb pollution in winter

Feedback

Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage and use of firecrackers to curb pollution in winter

Delhi Police have been instructed to not give licence related to fire-crackers in national capital

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage and use of firecrackers to curb pollution in winter Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage and use of firecrackers to curb pollution in winter
SUMMARY
  • CM Kejriwal has decided that firecrackers should be banned on the occasion of Diwali to control pollution, says minister Gopal Rai
  • As important as it is to celebrate a festival, it is equally important to look after the environment, says Gopal Rai
  • Police have been directed to issue a circular that no licence will be issued

Delhi government has on Monday announced ban on manufacturing, sale, storage and use of firecrackers as part of action plan to curb pollution in winter.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said: "We all know that the pollution level increases in Delhi during the winters. To tackle this, the Delhi government has started working on the winter action plan. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also decided to implement a complete ban on all kind of crackers in the city."

Government has taken a decision to ban production, storage, sale (includimg online sale) and bursting of crackers. Instructions have been issued to Delhi Police not to allow licences for the same, he said.

Delhi government has also appealed to neighbouring states to initiate similar ban on firecrackers.

The Delhi government has been following the practice of banning all kinds of firecrackers since the last three years.

''We have seen a considerable improvement in Delhi's air quality in the last five-six years but we have to improve it further. Therefore, we have decided to ban firecrackers this year too,'' Rai said.

Last year, the government had announced that bursting firecrackers on Diwali in the city would attract a jail term up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

It had said production, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi would be punishable with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.

Published on: Sep 11, 2023, 1:47 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement